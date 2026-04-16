A group of friends from the Isle of Man travelled to York over Easter to honour the memory of a lifelong York City supporter who died last year.
York-born Steve McVeighty, known to many as ‘Raz’, moved to the island as a boy but remained a devoted follower of the Minstermen throughout his life.
He died aged 61 after suffering a heart attack last summer.
He was instantly recognisable for his unique style and as the island’s ‘best known goth’ served as the inspiration for the character emblazoned on the logo of Bushy's Brewery’s Goth IPA.
Sixteen of his friends made the trip to the LNER Community Stadium for York City’s National League fixture against Altrincham on Easter Monday, wearing face masks bearing his likeness and bringing a cardboard cut-out so he could ‘be there’ for the occasion.
Among the group was Bushy’s Brewery’s Martin Brunnschweiler, who said the visit was a fitting tribute to a well-known and much-loved character.
He said: ‘He stuck loyally with York despite being surrounded by fans of the usual big-name clubs. He was well liked on the island and a huge music fan – many knew him as the Isle of Man’s most famous goth.’
Mr McVeighty’s passing prompted a significant outpouring of grief on the island, with his funeral at Douglas Crematorium drawing one of the largest attendances in recent memory.
During the visit, friends scattered some of his ashes at the site of York City’s former Bootham Crescent ground, where he had watched his team for many years, and also took part in a stadium tour.
Their trip was capped by a dramatic 2-1 victory for York City, with a last-minute winner providing an emotional finale to a memorable tribute.