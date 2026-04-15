Two young Isle of Man dancers have achieved remarkable success on the national stage after winning multiple titles at one of the UK’s most prestigious competitions.
The event has been running since 1957 with young dancers from all over the World visiting Blackpool to compete.
The 14-year-olds won all four competitions they entered during the week-long event, securing victory in every single dance.
Among their achievements, they claimed both the Junior Modern Sequence Championship and the Junior Classical Sequence Championship, earning them double British titles in the under-16 category.
The pair, who have danced together since the age of seven, had previously enjoyed success at the festival, winning the under-12 championship in 2023.
Their latest triumph represents the highest level of achievement available in their age group and is widely regarded as the pinnacle of junior sequence dancing.
They train under the guidance of Onchan-based teacher Jayne Hill, attending two lessons per week alongside additional practice sessions whenever possible.
Speaking about their success, Amélie’s mother Anna said the results were ‘a dream come true’, adding that the dancers are ‘so very grateful’ for their teacher’s dedication and support.
Amélie also received assistance from the Isle of Man Arts Council in the form of a travel grant to attend the competition.
Looking ahead, the pair hope to retain their British titles later this year and will continue working towards further honours on the junior dance circuit, with several competitions still to come this season.