Hundreds of walkers laced up their boots and took on a brand new island challenge recently as Isle Listen’s first-ever Castle to Castle event proved a big success.
After being postponed last month due to poor weather, hundreds finally set off from Peel Castle, making their way to Castle Rushen.
The 15-mile route followed sections of the Bayr ny Skeddan, offering a scenic but challenging journey between the island’s historic landmarks.
Organisers had initially been forced to call off the original date due to adverse conditions, saying safety had to come first for an event of that scale.
However, the rearranged walk went ahead smoothly, with participants enjoying far more favourable conditions and a strong sense of community throughout the day.
Posting ahead of the event, Isle Listen said: 'Almost 400 participants are about to head off from Peel Castle, following sections of the Bayr ny Skeddan all the way to Castle Rushen in Castletown.
'Thank you to everyone who made this event possible, we can’t do it without you.'
Walkers were also able to track progress in real time as the challenge unfolded.
Following the event, organisers said they were delighted with how the inaugural walk had gone.
Jess Kneen, Events and Community Fundraising Manager at Isle Listen, said: 'We’re incredibly proud of the success of our first Castle to Castle event.
'The support and feedback from everyone involved has been truly overwhelming, and we simply couldn’t do it without them.
'We’d also like to extend a special thank you to our sponsors, IFGL, for helping make this event possible.'
The event brought together hundreds of islanders in support of mental health awareness, with participants of all abilities taking part.
Volunteers and supporters also played a key role in ensuring the day ran smoothly, helping guide walkers and provide encouragement along the route.
For more information on Isle Listen, and the events they put on throughout the year, visit www.islelisten.im.