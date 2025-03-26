A variety of styles, colours and materials were on display at the House of Manannan recently for the ‘6 Ways of Seeing’ exhibition.
The showcase featured the work of Ellie Baker, Sally Black, Helen Faragher, Petrina Kent, Ella Magee and Ongky Wijana, and showed their own response to the island through a broad range of media including ink, painting and stone carving.
The works looked to be diverse and allow visitors to feel a ‘familiar sense of place’ in some works and observe alternative ways of seeing and feeling Manx identity in others.
The exhibition was part of the Manx National Heritage ‘You Exhibit’ programme, which gives artists and community groups the opportunity to propose exhibitions in Manx National Heritage’s temporary exhibition spaces.
An attendee at the exhibition, Heather Savage, said: ‘As I stepped into the gallery, I was not disappointed.
‘The variety of styles, colours, and materials was amazing. As I walked around this well curated exhibition, I could hear the whispers of Manx stories being told through the art.
‘Each artist's observations spoke to me in different ways: the vibrant, colourful and meticulous style of Sally Black made me think of my previous home in the Caribbean.
‘Her attention to detail is infused with a sense of fun that gives the exhibition a worldly flavour, alongside the stunning sculptures in Peel sandstone by Ongky Wijana.
‘Helen Faragher’s large canvases reflected the vastness of the countryside, with the large brush strokes and darker colours in the sky being a familiar portrayal of the weather.
‘Ellie Baker and Petrina Kent use bold colours, which makes their work exciting and fresh, while Ella Magee's artistic storytelling is tremendous.’
The six artists are also set to host a further question and answer session at the House of Manannan at 2pm on Saturday, April 19.