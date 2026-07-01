Music lovers were spoilt for choice at the weekend as two festivals showcased very different sides of the island's live music scene.

One of the highlights was the Full Moon Festival at Rosehill Farm, organised by Scotty Bradshaw.

Now an established fixture in the island's music calendar, the three-day event has become a firm favourite with local festivalgoers.

This year's Saturday night headliner was Fish56Octagon, the electronic dance music DJ who has performed at major UK festivals including Glastonbury, Boomtown and Creamfields. His appearance helped raise the profile of the event, with the DJ speaking positively about his time on the Isle of Man across social media after the festival.

Lancashire DJ duo Infrared Nat and Fay also returned to perform at the festival.

They said: 'Fresh back from The Full Moon Festival, Isle of Man and what a weekend that was. We played two sets... and both absolutely WENT OFF. The energy from everyone was NUTS from start to finish. A massive thank you to Scotty Bradshaw and the whole Full Moon team for inviting us back again. We appreciate it so much and what a festival you have built.'

Meanwhile, the annual North Quay Live Jazz and Blues Festival offered a contrasting musical experience in Douglas.

Held on Saturday, the event featured a family-friendly programme of live jazz and blues throughout the afternoon and evening.

A raffle held during the festival raised money for two local charities, Hospice and the RNLI Lifeboats.

A North Quay spokesperson said: 'The Jazz & Blues Festival is over for another year, and we had an amazing time. A huge thank you to all the incredible artists who took to the stage, Gear Industries for providing excellent sound, and of course everyone who came along and made it so special. Until next year!'

Brothers Ammon and Ben Yeardsley performing in the Groove2Funk tent at the Full Moon Festival
Brothers Ammon and Ben Yeardsley performing in the Groove2Funk tent at the Full Moon Festival (Madi Hinks)
Across the Full Moon Festival, different tents showcased different genres of music
Across the Full Moon Festival, different tents showcased different genres of music (Sadie Gilbert)
DJ's from the U.K travelled to the island for the festival
DJs from the UK travelled to the island for Full Moon (Infrared)
The Jazz and Blues festival attracted a good crowd at the weekend
The Jazz and Blues festival attracted a number of spectators (North Quay )
The RNLI representatives were present at the Jazz and Blues festival
Representatives from the RNLI manning their stand at the Jazz and Blues festival (North Quay Festival)
There was a range of different performances across the weekend
A range of different performers took to the North Quay stage (North Quay )
A range of different performers had the chance to show off their talents
Joe Martin made his debut at North Quay Live (North Quay )
The Hospice food truck was on-site for refreshments
The Hospice food truck was also on-site for refreshments (North Quay )