Music lovers were spoilt for choice at the weekend as two festivals showcased very different sides of the island's live music scene.
One of the highlights was the Full Moon Festival at Rosehill Farm, organised by Scotty Bradshaw.
Now an established fixture in the island's music calendar, the three-day event has become a firm favourite with local festivalgoers.
This year's Saturday night headliner was Fish56Octagon, the electronic dance music DJ who has performed at major UK festivals including Glastonbury, Boomtown and Creamfields. His appearance helped raise the profile of the event, with the DJ speaking positively about his time on the Isle of Man across social media after the festival.
Lancashire DJ duo Infrared Nat and Fay also returned to perform at the festival.
They said: 'Fresh back from The Full Moon Festival, Isle of Man and what a weekend that was. We played two sets... and both absolutely WENT OFF. The energy from everyone was NUTS from start to finish. A massive thank you to Scotty Bradshaw and the whole Full Moon team for inviting us back again. We appreciate it so much and what a festival you have built.'
Meanwhile, the annual North Quay Live Jazz and Blues Festival offered a contrasting musical experience in Douglas.
Held on Saturday, the event featured a family-friendly programme of live jazz and blues throughout the afternoon and evening.
A raffle held during the festival raised money for two local charities, Hospice and the RNLI Lifeboats.
A North Quay spokesperson said: 'The Jazz & Blues Festival is over for another year, and we had an amazing time. A huge thank you to all the incredible artists who took to the stage, Gear Industries for providing excellent sound, and of course everyone who came along and made it so special. Until next year!'