A new community playing field in Glen Mona has officially been opened following a launch event attended by local families, schoolchildren and community groups.
The new green space has been created after the Garff Commissioners secured a five-year licence from Dhoon Church to use the field as a community playing field and open space for residents.
The project has been led by Garff Commissioner Marinda Faragher and Kezia Sproule-Craine, chair of the Maughold Parish Social Club, with support from volunteers and the local community.
Since the licence was agreed, a number of features have been added to the site, including a willow dome, a tree stump fairy ring seating area, picnic tables, benches and a fairy garden, creating a space for both play and relaxation.
To mark the official opening, the Maughold Parish Social Club, with support from the Garff Commissioners, organised a community launch event on last week.
More than half of the pupils from Dhoon School, accompanied by their teachers, attended the event, enjoying a range of outdoor activities including sprinklers, paddling pools and a slip-and-slide, while free ice pops, juice, cakes and refreshments were also provided.
Organisers said it was encouraging to see so many families and members of the local community making use of the new facility and supporting the initiative.
Ms Sproule-Craine said: ‘This is some positive and good news for the locals as it is a wonderful new space.
‘It was just brilliant to see so many families and members of our community come together to celebrate it.’
The new playing field is intended to provide an accessible outdoor space for residents of Glen Mona and the wider Maughold community over the next five years while the licence agreement remains in place.