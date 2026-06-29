The Isle of Man marked Armed Forces Day 2026 last week with a day of celebrations in Douglas, recognising the contribution of serving personnel, veterans, cadets and service families.
Events took place along Douglas Promenade and at the Villa Marina, where members of the public were invited to join the armed forces community for a programme of displays, entertainment and commemorative activities.
A range of military and veterans' charities hosted stalls throughout the day alongside food and drink vendors and live entertainment, while the British Army also brought its Air Soft Range to the Villa Marina Gardens and a Royal Navy vessel was berthed in Douglas Harbour.
A series of aerial displays formed part of the afternoon's programme. A Spitfire display over Douglas Bay was followed by a flypast from an aircraft of the Royal Air Force's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.
The event then concluded with a formation flypast by Hawk aircraft from Royal Air Force Valley.
One of the highlights of the day was the annual Armed Forces Day parade, which saw serving military personnel, veterans, cadets, members of the emergency services and voluntary organisations march along Douglas Promenade from Regent Street to the Villa Marina.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer was also in attendance, taking the salute at the Douglas War Memorial before delivering a formal address to those taking part in the parade.
A complimentary buffet tea was held at the Villa Marina for participants during the afternoon, before members of the armed forces community, their friends and families attended a separate evening social event at the Manx Legion.