University College Isle of Man (UCM) recently celebrated the achievements of its students at the 2026 UCM Awards, recognising outstanding dedication, resilience and academic excellence across the college community.
Held at the Villa Marina, the annual ceremony honoured more than 60 students who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their studies and personal development throughout their time at UCM.
The evening was hosted by UCM alumnus Percy Hampton, presenter of the popular What’s the Skeet podcast. Hampton brought enthusiasm and humour to the event while sharing reflections on his own educational journey and experiences since graduating from the college.
Guests also heard from special guest speaker Tom Hull, a former UCM engineering student who is currently studying for a PhD.
In an inspiring address, Hull spoke openly about overcoming disappointment after not achieving his desired A-level results.
He explained how the support and opportunities available at UCM helped him discover a passion for engineering, ultimately setting him on a path to academic and professional success.
Among the evening’s top honours, Sorcha Wade received the Student Engagement Award in recognition of her contribution to college life and wider student activities.
Harley Cowley was named Student of the Year, while James Smith was awarded Apprentice of the Year.
UCM Principal Jesamine Kelly said the awards ceremony remains one of the highlights of the college calendar.
She said: ‘For everyone at UCM, this ceremony is something we all really look forward to; celebrating the journeys our students have been on and recognising their success, it’s always inspiring to see how far our students have come and to share in that achievement with their families, friends and tutors.’
The event was sponsored by the Steam Packet Company. Managing director Brian Thomson congratulated the award winners, saying their achievements reflected the strength and potential of the Isle of Man community and its future workforce.
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