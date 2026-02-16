The Sovereign Art Foundation has announced the winners of its 2025 Isle of Man Students Art Prize, celebrating young artistic talent from across the island at an awards ceremony held at Woodbourne House on 30 October.
Now in its eighth year, the annual competition highlights the importance of art in education and provides a platform for emerging artists to showcase their work to a wider audience.
A record 89 entries were submitted by students nominated by secondary school teachers, with 30 shortlisted for a finalists’ exhibition staged throughout October at Noble’s Hospital.
Grace Miller, of St Ninian’s High School, was awarded the Judges’ Prize for her acrylic painting, On the Edge of Time. She received £800, and her school was granted £2,000 to support creative initiatives.
The Public Vote Prize went to Ballakermeen High School student Patience Gore for her oil painting, Ornamental Absence – The Melancholy of the Forgotten Mother. She received £400, with £1,000 awarded to her school.
Both winners will now progress to the foundation’s Global Students Prize, where they will compete against international finalists from other participating countries.
Two new Under 16 awards were introduced this year, sponsored by Standard Bank Offshore. Eleanor Wheeler, of King William’s College, won the Under 16 Judges Prize for her mixed media drawing, Kes, earning £250 and a £750 school grant.
She also received the Simcocks Originality Prize, sponsored by Simcocks Advocates, securing an additional £400 in prize money.
The Under 16 Public Vote Prize was awarded to fellow King William’s College student Polina Popandopulo for her artwork, Two Koi.
More than £5,000 was raised through artwork sales during the exhibition, with proceeds supporting Manx Children’s Art Therapy and Arts Aid, continuing the event’s focus on benefiting young people through the arts.