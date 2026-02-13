More images of how the proposed new flood defences in Ramsey would look have been released but not everyone is happy.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has submitted a planning application for a significant flood defence and highway improvement scheme for Ramsey’s West Quay.
The DoI says the proposed scheme will deliver long-term protection for homes, businesses and critical infrastructure along West Quay by reducing flood risk from severe weather events and future climate impacts.
A new flood wall, highway drainage upgrades, replacement of essential services running under the roadway, reconstruction of footways and carriageway to improve accessibility and sustainable measures such as LED lighting are all included in the plans.
The DoI says the project would deliver environmental benefits, improve community safety, and align with the island’s strategic objectives for climate adaptation and sustainable development.
Flood modelling has shown the wall would significantly reduce tidal flood risk, protecting up to 542 properties under future climate scenarios and 478 under present-day extreme events.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said: ‘This project represents a major investment in Ramsey’s future.
‘By improving flood resilience and upgrading essential infrastructure, we are protecting homes and businesses while creating a safer, more sustainable environment for residents and visitors.
‘These works are a vital part of our commitment to building a resilient Isle of Man.'
But Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson has concerns over the proposals.
He said: ‘Following on from the display of the proposed Ramsey flood defences, the DoI have submitted their planning application which involves a wall 1.3 metres high - around four feet - alongside the harbour with floodgates around openings, as well as new paving and surfaces.
‘I believe this could significantly change the character of the town. I think it is very important those who might be affected have their say, especially businesses who worry about the current flood risk.’