Douglas’s customer service champions have been honoured at a ceremony in the City Council Chamber - celebrating individuals who go above and beyond to create positive experiences for customers.
The 2026 Customer Service Champion Awards, organised by Douglas City Centre Management, attracted more than 5,500 public votes across eight finalists.
The annual initiative recognises workers who demonstrate dedication, professionalism and warmth in their roles, helping to strengthen the reputation and appeal of the city centre.
First place went to Rachel Marsland of Terry’s Tato’s, the jacket potato cafe takeaway which opened on Strand Street in late 2023.
The business has built a strong local following, with customers praising both the quality of the food and the welcoming atmosphere created by Rachel and her team.
Rachel said: ‘I think great customer service is simple. Treat people how you’d like to be treated. Be kind, be present and make every customer feel welcome and appreciated.’
She received the Customer Service Champion trophy, a commemorative plaque and two £100 vouchers for New Hong Kong and Orange Indya.
Runner-up was Kenny Susaya of TK Maxx, whose award was collected by colleague Kelly Smith.
Kenny said excellent service is about: ‘Creating positive first impressions, being friendly and approachable and ensuring people feel valued and heard.’
Third place went to Connie Watson of Wine Down.
She said: ‘Great customer service means being unaware of how someone’s day has gone so far, yet striving to make it better regardless. A smile goes a very long way.’
The other finalists recognised for consistently delivering high standards of service were Romilda Dentith, Nathan Stephens-Silverthorne, Mirella Annis, Daren Connor and Jack Bridson.
Mayor Steven Crellin said the public comments submitted as part of the voting process had been ‘incredibly heart-warming’.
Douglas City Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire added that the competition’s Facebook post reached more than 360,000 people and generated over 40,000 engagements.