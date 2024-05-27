A special post-Guild performance was held last week with some of the festival’s best performers wowing the audience..
The event was held in St John's Methodist Church Hall in the shadow of Tynwald on Wednesday which was packed out as people came to see the likes of Sheffield Plate winner Breesha Kelsey.
Those who attended were able to listen to some of the talented children and adults who took part in this year's festival and hear some of the performers they may have missed during the Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival.
Helen Robinson, who arranged the concert on behalf of the Methodist Chapel, said: ‘We were delighted to be holding this popular concert again. It is impossible to attend all the classes at the Guild, so the concert offered the opportunity to hear some of the performers you may have missed.’
Other performers included the winners of the ladies voice duet class Helen Furner and Nicola O’Conner; John Cashen, the winner of the spoken word (Manx authors) reciting poem The Ploughman by David Callin; Orry Wilson winner of the Callin Cup and the Pat Corrin Memorial Trophy for his recitation of Dulce et Decorum Est; popular baritone singer Arie Eisinger and soprono Kay Harker; Victoria Maclaughlin, winner of the Music Hall and Comic Song class; Estelle Oke, winner of the brass solo years 11 -13 and Ben Daltry, winner of piano solo grades 3 & 4.
The concert was compered by Judith Ley who has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the Guild and entertained the audience with amusing anecdotes.
The accompanist was Gareth Moore, one of the Guild's official accompanists. Proceeds from the event helped benefit the Street Angels and Chapel funds.