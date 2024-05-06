The organisers of a s special annual artisan event showcasing the finest local designers and makers on the island has described it as a ‘wonderful weekend’.
The fourth annual Finders Keepers event, organised by Isle Contemporary, was held at Artreach Studios in Peel on Saturday and Sunday.
A number of local artists and companies displayed their wares at the event while those attending could indulge in coffee, cake, and biscuits and pizza provided by Parish Pantry.
A spokeswoman for the organisers said: ‘Thanks to our amazing, talented stallholders this year – what a wonderful weekend! We have a little more to share before we sign off this year’s events.
Businesses and artists taking part included Aossi; Blackberry Bunny; Balls of Steel; Cherie Stitchery; Little Moot Studio; Jimmy Thistle; Silverspoonrings; Imvelo Candle Co; Little Tree Soap; Mhara from the Sea; Pigs Love to Paint; RM Designs; Colleen Corlett; Rags & Feathers Vintage; Rowen Corlett and Swamp Robot.
There were plenty of people who attended the event despite the weather not being perfect.
There was even a jewellery making demonstration by stallholder Kim Maurer, better known as Harley Kim, who made his silver spoon rings to fit as the customer watched on. There were also plenty of unique and quirky handmade items for sale.