The organisers of a s special annual artisan event showcasing the finest local designers and makers on the island has described it as a ‘wonderful weekend’.

The fourth annual Finders Keepers event, organised by Isle Contemporary, was held at Artreach Studios in Peel on Saturday and Sunday.

A number of local artists and companies displayed their wares at the event while those attending could indulge in coffee, cake, and biscuits and pizza provided by Parish Pantry.

Items available at the various stalls included a selection of jewellery, paintings, ceramics, prints, photography, candles, soap, clothing, locally made food, and more. On the Gallery walls there was artwork by Colette Gambell and Kate Jerry

A spokeswoman for the organisers said: ‘Thanks to our amazing, talented stallholders this year – what a wonderful weekend! We have a little more to share before we sign off this year’s events.

Businesses and artists taking part included Aossi; Blackberry Bunny; Balls of Steel; Cherie Stitchery; Little Moot Studio; Jimmy Thistle; Silverspoonrings; Imvelo Candle Co; Little Tree Soap; Mhara from the Sea; Pigs Love to Paint; RM Designs; Colleen Corlett; Rags & Feathers Vintage; Rowen Corlett and Swamp Robot.

There were plenty of people who attended the event despite the weather not being perfect.

There was even a jewellery making demonstration by stallholder Kim Maurer, better known as Harley Kim, who made his silver spoon rings to fit as the customer watched on. There were also plenty of unique and quirky handmade items for sale.

Hand felted sea-inspired work by Rachel Roberts, aka Mhara from the Sea, featured at the Finders Keepers artisan market at Artreach Studios in Peel. (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Rachel Roberts with felt jellyfish on display at her Mhara from the Sea stall (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Illustrator Rowan Corlett with her work at the Finders Keepers artisan market (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Lino printing and carving by Rosie Watson at the Finders Keepers artisan market (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Photographer Jimmy Thistle with his stall at the Finders Keepers artisan market (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Some of the work on sale by Cherie's Stitchery Studio at the market in Peel (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
A ceramic whale on sale at the Aos-si stall (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)
Kim Maurer, better known as Harley Kim, making rings out of silver spoons and resizing them onsite for customers (Dave Kneale / Media IoM)