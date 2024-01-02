New Year’s dippers made a dash for the water in Castletown’s outer harbour, as the event celebrated its 60th anniversary.
A crowd of spectators lined the wall to watch as swimmers of all ages took the plunge before retiring to The Garrison, where hot drinks were served.
The dip also marked the finish of Neil Allcote’s round the island walk in memory of his sister Lesley and Castletown Ale Drinkers’ Society presented him with £1,000 for Isle Listen.
Meanwhile, Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man and Beach Buddies were delighted with the large turnout of dippers for the Douglas dip, as well as the large crowd of spectators who lined the promenade.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer were among those taking part.
Ramsey’s New Year Chilly Dip also enjoyed a huge turnout, with dippers racing down the town’s South Beach towards the sea from in front of the RNLI slipway.
+ 10
(View All)
New Year’s Day Dip, Castletown. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography)
Among those taking part in the event, hosted by Ramsey RNLI and the Friends of Bunscoill Rhumsaa, were a very soggy Santa and an inflatable shark.
• For more photos from the island’s New Year’s Dips see this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, in the shops now.