Hundreds of people took part in New Year’s Dips around the island’s coastline to welcome in the new year.
The Manx tradition saw friends and families plunge in to the Irish Sea on New Year’s Day.
Castletown Ale Drinkers Society, organisers of the island’s longest running New Year’s dip, had a good turnout as the event celebrated its 60th anniversary.
The Southern Dippers ran in to the sea around Port St Mary and Port Erin, starting at 10am at Chapel Bay, in Port St Mary.
Organised by Lenny Conroy, the Southern Dippers have been running the dips for more than 20 years, and in that time have raised more than £72,000 for primarily island charities.
This year’s Southern Dips, sponsored by Hartford Homes, were in aid of Anaphylaxis UK, with all the money raised staying in the island.
Ramsey’s New Year Chilly Dip got under way on Ramsey’s South Beach, in front of Ramsey RNLI Station, at 11am.
The proceeds were divided between Ramsey RNLI and the Friends of Bunscoill Rhumsaa.
Peel dippers had a fantastic turnout and made a splash at midday. It raised money for MS Society Isle of Man, Peel RNLI, and Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
Laxey and Douglas also had large crowds, with the latter being started by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
