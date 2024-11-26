The Peel Centenary Centre’s annual Christmas Market proved to be a resounding success earlier this month, drawing large crowds to the popular event.
Attendees flocked to browse an extensive selection of festive and non-festive items, meet the marketers, and immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere.
Children were particularly delighted to see Father Christmas doubling as a lollipop man, guiding visitors into the venue with festive cheer.
Once inside, shoppers discovered a treasure trove of artisan products.
Among the standout stalls was the 'Everything Manx' table, offering an array of items celebrating the island’s unique heritage.
Pauline Valfrison’s stall, featuring Christmas cards, teddies, and pouches, also attracted plenty of attention.
Christine Collister’s jewellery and souvenir display proved equally popular.
The market’s meticulously arranged stalls showcased an impressive variety of crafts, from hand-knitted garments to intricately designed ornaments.
Local produce, including Manx cheeses and freshly baked goods, added a mouth-watering appeal.
For those who missed out, there’s still plenty of Christmas Markets to look forward to across the island next month, including Sulby Community Christmas Fair on December 1 from 1pm, and Erin Arts Centre Christmas Market in Port Erin on December 7 from 10am.