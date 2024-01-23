More than 230 people took part in the daytime activities, with queues forming for the face painting and Olaf 3D craft within minutes of the doors opening.
There was a wide selection of Disney heroes and villains to colour in as well as lots of Disney games, puzzles, jigsaws and five Disney raffle prizes.
Library manager Sue Jolly said: ‘We were a small team of three staff and we were definitely kept on our toes at all times throughout the day.’
Meanwhile, tickets for the Disney Disco were sold out by the start of the week. Bookcases were moved to create a dancefloor and balloons put out.
Disney Day at the Family Library - left to right: Marnie Amphlett (5), Janine Amphlett and Mia Amphlett (8)
Sue said: ‘Our grand entrance music was “It’s a small world” and then we danced the night away to lots of our Disney favourites, plus disco hits like Meghan Trainor and Dua Lipa, with everyone joining in with Baby Shark, the conga and the Hokey Cokey!
‘As you can imagine it was fun and the refreshments were well received when we opened the juice bar thanks to the supervision of our volunteers Jennifer and Ava.’
She added: ‘To sum up, we all had a mega fun day together, thank you to everyone who joined us and made our Disney Day the greatest one yet.’