Arbory’s annual Laa Columb Killey festival proved popular once again, with roughly 1,000 people attending this year’s celebration.
Starting off with a parade from Arbory Church to the field opposite Arbory School, crowds gathered for the opening ceremony which was then followed by sports, competitions, judging and music.
Aalish Williams, a young writer from Arbory Parish who attended the festival, said: ‘As with every year, Laa Collumb Killey was enjoyed by all of those who attended.
‘Lucky with the Manx weather, the festival welcomed Manx residents to soak up the jubilant atmosphere and to make the most of the wide array of activities and festivities available.
‘The speeches given by both the festival organisers and the Laa Columb Killey princess delighted the crowd, while the ladies in the tea tent worked tirelessly to deliver the most incredible lineup of sandwiches, cakes and finger food.
‘Needless to say, the coconut shy was also a roaring success, attracting not just the local children but plenty of dads too, determined to win the nicest looking coconut on show.
‘There were, as always, a wide range of sporting activities to try out and compete in. As is tradition, the students of Arbory school tried their hats in the events on offer such as the egg-and-spoon and three legged races.’
The exhibition tent also forms part of the festival, which showcases a variety of vegetables, flowers, handicrafts and artwork from those within the Parish.
This year, the Bill Lowey Memorial Cup and Blue Ribbon for the best exhibit in the show was won by Sue McConnell for her quilt, whilst the Arbory Commissioners Centenary Cup for the most points in the show was awarded to Judith Youde for her wide range of creations.