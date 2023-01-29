A charity that offers financial assistance to Manx students looking to further their education and development in the arts has a new director.
Pippa Salter, a well-known dancer teacher, has been appointed as a trustee and director.
Pippa is the founder and principal of The Academy of Dance and Mannin Youth Dance Company,
She said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to be joining the board of Arts Aid.
‘Most of my professional life has been dedicated to training and supporting young people through their education and careers in dance.
‘The level of talent we have on the island always astonishes me and I feel strongly that it is our responsibility as a community to ensure their talents are supported and guided by having access to further professional training off island which allows them to fulfil their potential.’
She added: ‘We can take them so far but there comes a point when they need to experience a broader environment.
‘Arts Aid is helping exceptionally talented students reach their educational goals and I am looking forward to making a contribution to this extremely worthwhile organisation.’
Pippa moved to the island with her family in 2000.
Originally from Zimbabwe and then South Africa, she has worked in fundraising for Hospice Isle of Man for the past two years.
Arts Aid chairman David Wertheim said Pippa has an ‘immense understanding of dance and vocational teaching’.
‘Pippa brings a range of skills and experience in arts and education that will balance and enhance our abilities to direct our support for maximum benefit,’ David added.