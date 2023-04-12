The Manx Embroiderers & Stitchers (MES) are to welcome professional embroiderer Jay Hooper to the island for an open talk and a members’ workshop.
Her original designs and projects are regularly published in Stitch magazine and she produces a range of kits for stitching which are sold online.
Jay’s Sewing Sisters design was the first group project for MES members.
The Point of the Needle will be a light-hearted and informative talk about one of the basic tools of stitching.
The talk takes place at St Andrew’s Church,in Douglas, tomorrow (Friday), 7.30pm for a 7.45pm start. Admission (£5) is payable on the door and includes light refreshments.
Jay has visited the island during TT but this will be her first visit during quieter times.