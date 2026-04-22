A new book documenting the First World War experiences of a Manx soldier is set to be released in bookshops across the Isle of Man.
Titled ‘A Grim Awakening: The First World War Diary of Manx Soldier John McCauley’, the publication offers a rare firsthand experience of a Manx soldier’s experience, based on the personal writings of Private John McCauley.
McCauley served on the Western Front and in Egypt during the 1914 to 1918 conflict, taking part in major engagements such as Battle of Neuve Chapelle, Battle of the Somme, and fighting at Thiepval Ridge and Delville Wood. He also served with British forces in Egypt guarding the vital Suez Canal link for Britain.
The diary was originally written in the early 1930s, more than a decade after McCauley was demobilised from the British Army in 1919.
The editor of the new book John Manley, who has written other books about Manx history such as a deep-dive into Ballamona Hospital, discovered the manuscript in the archives of the Manx National Heritage and undertook extensive research to contextualise McCauley’s journey from a new recruit in 1914 to an experienced soldier by 1915.
John worked with McCauley’s surviving family, including his granddaughter and great-grandson, who supported the project to bring the diary into print after decades in archival storage.
Much of the original text has been preserved, with minimal alterations to retain the authenticity of McCauley’s voice.
‘The family are fully supportive of my efforts to bring John McCauley’s war diary into the light from the darkness of the Manx museum’s archives, where the diary has been hidden for nearly a century,’ John commented.
‘Post-First World War Manx literature focused on the island’s experience of internment, whereas John McCauley’s frontline war diary is a unique part of Manx history which deserves acknowledgement today in the spirit of “not forgotten” and “we will remember them”.’
McCauley, who left school at the age of 12, later developed his writing skills through self-education.
His diary reflects detailed observations and personal reflections on the realities of war. After surviving four years of conflict, he returned to civilian life and later served as a lieutenant in the Manx Home Guard during the Second World War. He lived to the age of 84.
John added: ‘McCauley’s grammar in the diary is not always perfect, but I have left the bulk of his text mainly intact out of respect.
‘His story is such a significant part of Manx history that I was determined that his dramatic story should be brought to the attention of the wider Manx public. He is a Manx war hero, who deserves our respect and recognition.’
British journalist and broadcaster Ian Hislop described the diary as ‘very moving’ and ‘a remarkable war diary’, while Matthew Richardson, curator at Manx National Heritage, said the memoir ‘made for dramatic reading’.
The new book has been published by the local firm Lily Publications in Ramsey, and will shortly be available for purchase from local bookshops at the price of £19.99.