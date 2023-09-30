There was a ‘real festival party atmosphere’ in Port Erin at the weekend for the sold out Port Erin Jazz Festival.
The event, in its third year, saw two evenings of ticketed events at the Erin Arts Centre (EAC) featuring visiting musicians as well as a free afternoon of live music at The Bay Hotel and The Riddler Under The Nest.
A pre-festival jazz night was also held at Bar George, in Douglas, featuring three island bands, Mood Indigo, Amore and Blue Vannin.
Festival organiser Jerry The Prez Carter told Island Life: ‘The general view is that the festival went very well. Both nights were sold out and the Saturday afternoon shows were to packed houses .
‘We are delighted that as a result of very generous sponsorship from Ravenscroft that we are able to bring world-class artists like Amsterdam-based Robin Nolan to the festival. The other visiting artists Beccy Rork and Tempo Feliz were sensational and well appreciated by a very lively audience.
‘Every local musician played out of their skin and more so than previously there was a real festival party atmosphere this year and great friendship between the visiting musicians, the local ensembles and of course the tremendous festival audience.
‘In short the music and the Bushy’s flowed.’
EAC creative director Pip Rolfe said Blue Train Big Band dazzled the audience on Friday night with their bright shirts and slick performance of big band classics like Eli’s Comin, Chameleon and a hilarious version of the Batman theme with band members holding up ‘Biff’, ‘Bang’ and ‘Pow’ signs.
Jack Divers joined them for smooth renditions of A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square and Harry Connick Jr’s Come By Me.
Pip said The Robin Nolan Trio set the place alight with an accomplished and technical set full of style and passion.
They played a thrilling mix of hot club standards, Beatles covers and ragas, all animated with the spirit of gypsy jazz. They finished the night with Robin and Chris playing four hands on the same guitar to a standing ovation.
Saturday afternoon saw performances from nine island bands over two venues. Amore, Mood Indigo, Tree Ny Kiare and The Heinrich Manoeuvre played at the Bay Hotel.
And The Bus Pass Blues Band, Loose Crew, Soze Jazz Ensemble, Blue Vannin and friends, and Dirty Bertie and The Sherberts played at the Riddler Under The Nest. Back at the EAC, Pip said Beccy Rork blew up a storm with island musicians All the President’s Men, trading fierce, tight solos with Steve Hinds and making sure that there was no lull in the festival atmosphere.
Tempo Feliz, a nine-piece band from the tropical paradise of Leeds played a showstopping set of samba classics and their own original material, fusing bossa, jazz, funk and soul to create an incredible dancefloor friendly rumpus.
‘Once again, a blend of technique, energy and great songs earned them encores and a standing ovation,’ Pip said.