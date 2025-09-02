Douglas law firm Simcocks Advocates is to sponsor a crime writing evening as part of Manx Litfest 2025.
The festival, established in 2012, has become a regular feature on the Isle of Man’s cultural calendar, and will take place this year between September 23 and September 28.
The crime writing event will feature local author Rakie Bennett, who has published three thriller novels, including one set in the Isle of Man.
She will be joined by internationally bestselling crime writers Clare Mackintosh and MJ Arlidge.
Clare Mackintosh is an award-winning British author, who spent 12 years in the police force before leaving, in 2011, to become a full-time writer.
MJ Arlidge is an internationally acclaimed crime writer, whose novels have been runaway bestsellers in the UK and abroad.
Together, the authors will discuss elements of crime fiction, including plot development, character-driven storylines, and approaches to turning ideas into written work.
Attendees can find out how the writers ‘craft the perfect crime, work out the journey their detectives go on, and put it all down on paper’.
The event is open to readers, aspiring writers, and fans of the genre.
Phil Games, chief executive of Simcocks Advocates, commented: ‘Simcocks takes great pride in supporting a wide range of wonderful Manx charities, whilst simultaneously promoting engagement with the arts in the island.
‘We believe that nurturing local talent and immersion in literature is highly important. We’d love to see young Manx people being inspired and supported throughout their writing journeys, and for Simcocks to have a role in that would be an honour.’
To find out more about the event and to book tickets, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/manxlitfest/the-art-of-crime-writing-with-clare-mackintosh-and-mj-arlidge/e-vzylyr