The ‘SA Festival: Isle of Unity’ is set to return to the Manx Fun Farm this Saturday, offering a full day of South African-inspired food, music, sport and family entertainment.
Organised by Isle Settle in collaboration with the Isle of Man Chapter of the South African Chamber of Commerce UK, the event celebrates the South African philosophy of ‘ubuntu’ - a belief in shared humanity and community.
Running from 11am to 6pm, the festival aims to bring a taste of South Africa to the Isle of Man, with organisers encouraging both newcomers and long-time residents to attend.
Vanessa Naude of Isle Settle, organiser of the SA Festival, said: ‘It’s a feel-good day out – great food, music and something for everyone – wrapped in the spirit of togetherness we call ubuntu.
‘Passport not required – just an appetite and a sense of adventure.’
The festival will feature over 30 stalls at the ‘Local is Lekker’ market - named after the Afrikaans word for ‘nice’ or ‘tasty’.
Supported by Business Isle of Man’s Domestic Event Fund, the market will showcase local makers, bakers, and small businesses offering crafts and South African favourites.
Food is expected to be a major attraction, with a dedicated Food Village serving traditional dishes such as boerewors rolls, Durban curries, vetkoek with mince, melktert, malva pudding, cream Soda floats, and sparberry smoothies.
The festival will also include a wide range of activities for all ages.
Younger visitors can enjoy slime-making, cupcake decorating, giant inflatables, and crazy golf in the kids zone, supported by Atla Group.
Meanwhile, adults can take part in games like football darts and enjoy a curated playlist titled ‘Born to Braai, Made to Dance’.
One of the main competitive highlights is the ‘Ultimate Potjie Master Challenge’, a cook-off featuring potjiekos - a traditional South African stew prepared over coals in a cast-iron pot.
Teams of four will cook on-site from 9am to 3pm, with judging and prizes to follow. Each member of the winning team will receive a £50 hamper from Robinson’s, who are also sponsoring the event.
The festival’s ‘Connection Zone’, powered by HSBC, aims to build community ties.
Visitors can take selfies, join interest-based groups, and participate in prize draws. South Africans who bring a local friend will both be entered to win a £65 Silver Spoon Rings voucher, while all non-South African attendees will also be automatically entered into prize draws.
Community engagement is also a focus, with festivalgoers encouraged to join the ‘67 Minutes Club’ - a monthly volunteer initiative supporting local charities.
June Whiteman, who leads the Isle of Man chapter of the SA Chamber of Commerce UK, said: ‘We’re proud to partner with the festival again.
‘It showcases the enterprise of our local traders, builds real connections through the Connection Zone, and celebrates the shared values that make our island home so special.’
Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children over six.