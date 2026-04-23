A long-distance coastal rowing challenge is set to take place this weekend, highlighting the connection between the Isle of Man and the Galloway & Southern Ayrshire Biosphere.
Members of the Wigtown Bay Coastal Rowing Club plan to depart from the Isle of Whithorn at approximately 6am on Saturday (April 25), and will then travel by traditional wooden St Ayles skiff across the Irish Sea toward the Isle of Man.
Upon reaching the island, the group is expected to rendezvous with the Laxey Coastal Rowing Club at the Point of Ayre. The two crews will then row together to Ramsey South Beach, with an anticipated arrival time of around midday.
As part of the occasion, youth representatives from each biosphere have created bespoke flags, which will be exchanged on arrival in Ramsey to represent shared environmental values and community ties.
Following the ceremony, the Scottish crew will begin the return leg of the journey, completing an estimated 52-mile round trip. The Isle of Man’s flag will be carried back and presented to the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere team.
Brandon Cain, Biosphere Isle of Man Youth Representative, commented: ‘This initiative demonstrates the power of cultural exchange, bringing the Isle of Man Biosphere closer to our biosphere neighbours, Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, crossing our borders where they meet in the Irish Sea.’
Jacqui Keenan, Biosphere Isle of Man Coordinator, added: ‘We’re really excited to welcome these intrepid rowers to our island biosphere.
‘It’s been brilliant to see the youth representatives from both biospheres working together, underscoring the Isle of Man’s role within a wider network of biosphere reserves across the UK and the globe.’
The challenge also serves as a fundraising initiative for Wigtown Bay Coastal Rowing Club, with donations raised through an online campaign going toward supporting the club’s efforts to expand access to rowing in the local community, including funding for training and equipment.