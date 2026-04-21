St John’s Brownies is celebrating an incredible milestone this spring as the unit marks its 60th anniversary, highlighting decades of friendship, community spirit and opportunities for young girls in the west of the island.
At the heart of the group, which is for seven to 10 year olds, is its new unit leader Vicky Beavis, known within Brownies as ‘Barn Owl’, who has recently taken over the role from Vanessa Callin, affectionately known as ‘Brown Owl’.
While stepping into the position has been a big transition, she describes it as an exciting new chapter.
Vicky said: ‘I’m really enjoying the role so far and feel proud to be continuing what she built while bringing my own ideas to the unit.’
The St John’s Brownies unit is currently thriving, with 23 girls, supported by two young leaders and three adult leaders.
Together, they form a close-knit group that meets regularly and plays an active role in the local community.
Operating in St John’s is especially important, Vicky explains, as it brings together girls from across the west of the island, helping them form friendships they might not otherwise make.
Beyond building connections within the group, the Brownies also contribute to the wider community, including helping to maintain a bed at ‘Garey yn Ellan Ain’ community garden and taking part in local activities.
‘It creates a strong sense of connection and belonging, not just within the unit but across the wider community.
‘The girls learn the value of contributing and being part of something bigger than themselves.’
Reaching the 60-year milestone is both a proud and reflective moment for the unit.
It represents generations of girls who have passed through its doors, gaining skills, confidence and lifelong memories.
However, the celebration also comes at a time of challenge for Girlguiding Isle of Man, with a shortage of volunteers affecting groups across the island.
‘It’s a bittersweet milestone,’ Vicky admits.
‘Some groups are having to close, which makes this anniversary feel even more significant. It highlights just how important it is to support and sustain groups like ours for future generations.’
Plans for the anniversary place the girls firmly at the centre of the celebrations.
They are currently organising a special party on May 20 at St John’s Church Hall, running from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Former members and leaders are warmly invited to attend.
The event will feature cake, memory boards displaying photographs from the past six decades, and opportunities for guests to share their own experiences of the unit.
Organisers are also hoping to create a detailed timeline of the group’s history and are appealing to the public for help.
The celebration is open to anyone who has been involved with St John’s Brownies over the years.
As the unit looks ahead, leaders hope the anniversary not only honours its past but also inspires new volunteers and ensures that Brownies in St John’s continues to thrive for generations to come.