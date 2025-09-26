The Rushen Heritage Trust is inviting local residents to test their knowledge at the first annual Rushen Heritage Quiz Night.
Taking place at Port St Mary Town Hall on Friday, October 17, the event will be hosted by well-known quizmaster Mike Catlow and aims to combine fun, friendly competition with a celebration of local history.
The quiz will feature a variety of rounds, with questions written by Roger Putman and Susan Woolard. There will be three general knowledge rounds, three focused on local history, a picture round highlighting local landmarks and notable individuals, and a music round.
Soft drinks will be provided by RHT, and teams are welcome to bring their own alcoholic beverages. A raffle will also take place during the evening, with prizes being donated by local businesses.
Chairman of the RHT, Robert Graham, expressed his enthusiasm for the new event. He said: ‘Our inaugural quiz night promises lots of fun and some good-natured competition.
‘Our thanks go to Susan and Roger for devising a mix of gentle, challenging, and fiendishly difficult questions. We hope to make this an annual event, with a shield to commemorate winning teams.’
Teams of up to six people can enter at a cost of £25 per team. To register, participants can email RHT coordinator John Quirk at [email protected] or call 464634.
Founded in 2014, RHT operates from the Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin. The centre runs exhibitions from mid-March to October and offers winter activity sessions including poetry, art, and crafts.
The quiz night event marks a new initiative in RHT’s ongoing efforts to engage the local community.
Those interested in learning more about RHT or volunteering opportunities can contact John Quirk.