This weekend’s Harvest Festival in Douglas has been moved to Sunday due to predicted high winds.
Douglas’s North Quay will once again come alive with the colours, sounds, and flavours of the season as the festival was due to return on Saturday, September 20.
However, it will now take place on Sunday, September 21 due to concerns over the safety of stallholders.
A spokesperson from Douglas North Quay commented: ‘Due to the weather forecast predicting high winds on Saturday, and out of concern for safety of stallholders, performers, and visitors, we’ve made the decision to move the festival to Sunday.
‘We’re currently finalising a revised line-up and will be sharing all the exciting details very soon — so stay tuned.
‘Thanks for your understanding, and we look forward to celebrating with you on Sunday.’
The free event, first introduced by Okell’s Inns in 2024, aims to celebrate community spirit, creativity, and local produce.
This year’s festival will feature a programme of live music, theatre and dance performances, family-friendly activities, and market stalls showcasing a diverse range of local businesses.
The main stage will be positioned outside The British pub, serving as a central hub for performances throughout the day.
Meanwhile, the festival’s marketplace will offer visitors the chance to explore and support small businesses, with stalls from local favourites such as Fire Island Chillis, Noa, Micro Veg Mann, The Pumpkin Field IOM, and Manx Messy Play, who will also host craft activities for children.
Organised with support from Douglas City Centre Management and the Domestic Events Fund, the festival is the result of several months of planning and collaboration with local traders and artists.
Entry to the festival is completely free, and attendees are encouraged to support the Isle of Man Foodbank, which will be present at the event.