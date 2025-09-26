The free event will take place on November 5 lighting up the skies over Douglas in a show for people of all ages.
Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, Chair of the Regeneration and Community Committee, said: ‘The fireworks display has become a much-anticipated highlight of the year for families and friends across the island.
‘We’re thrilled to bring it back for 2025, and we’re especially grateful to Grant Thornton for joining us as the new principal sponsor.’
Simon Nicholas, Partner at Grant Thornton, added: ‘Bonfire Night is one of those occasions that everyone looks forward to and it’s fantastic to see it back.’