Douglas VAT and customs consultancy services firm Petra Tax Limited has appointed a new member of staff.
Experienced tax expert Phil Morris is the newest member of its Victoria Street-based team.
Mr Morris joins the practice as a consultant, bringing with him more than 25 years of experience helping businesses navigate the complexities of VAT and other indirect taxes.
Company founder Paul Cawley said: ‘We’re thrilled that Phil has chosen to continue his outstanding career with us at Petra.
‘He is hugely respected in the profession, and his technical knowledge and leadership skills will make a real difference to our clients. Having someone with Phil’s background on board is a great boost for our growing firm.’
Sharing his excitement about the move, Phil Morris added: ‘I’m very pleased to be joining Petra at such an exciting stage in its journey.
‘The practice already has a fantastic group of advisers and a strong client base. I’m looking forward to getting started and helping our clients tackle the VAT challenges they face.’
Petra Tax Limited was launched in 2024 by Mr Cawley, who has spent two decades working in senior indirect tax rolls.
The firm focuses on UK, Isle of Man and EU VAT and Customs matters, and its team of four consultants advises clients across many different industries, including property, financial services, aviation, maritime, gambling, technology and international services.
- Share your workplace news with us! Whether it's achievements, events, or milestones, we’d love to feature it in our newspapers and websites. Email details to [email protected], and don’t forget to include your phone number so we can verify information quickly. Help us highlight your workplace’s successes!