The Proms tradition began in London in the 1890s, when conductor Henry Wood launched a series of affordable concerts intended to make classical music accessible to wider audiences. The format developed into the annual BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, with the ‘Last Night’ growing into a much-loved fixture combining serious music with a celebratory atmosphere. Local versions, such as the Manx concert, have since adopted the idea of mixing rousing patriotic works with lighter pieces to encourage audience participation.