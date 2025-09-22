The annual Manx Last Night of the Proms will return to the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday, September 27.
This year’s guest soloist is Neil Taverner, last year’s Cleveland Medal winner. The actor and singer will appear both solo and with the band in a performance beginning at 7.30pm.
Manx Concert Brass chairman Stephen Maddocks said: ‘The Last Night of the Proms is always a special occasion and we are delighted that Neil has agreed to join us. He’s a talented and popular local performer and we’re looking forward to an evening full of energy, great music and, of course, all the crowd-pleasing favourites which audiences love.’
The concert will be conducted by musical director Ian Clague. The programme includes Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance and Land of Hope and Glory, Johan Strauss’ Radetsky March, Parry’s Jerusalem and the Fantasia on British Sea-Songs.
The Proms tradition began in London in the 1890s, when conductor Henry Wood launched a series of affordable concerts intended to make classical music accessible to wider audiences. The format developed into the annual BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, with the ‘Last Night’ growing into a much-loved fixture combining serious music with a celebratory atmosphere. Local versions, such as the Manx concert, have since adopted the idea of mixing rousing patriotic works with lighter pieces to encourage audience participation.
Organisers say the evening is open to all, whether audience members are keen classical music listeners or simply wish to join in the traditional flag waving.
Tickets are priced at £20 for adults, £17.50 for concessions and £5 for under 16s.
They are available from the Welcome Centre, the Villa Marina, the box office on 600555, or online at villagaiety.com.