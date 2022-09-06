Potters fired up for annual fair
Potters are firing up for the annual Manx Potters Fair.
The event takes place at the Villa Marina Arcade on Saturday, October 15, from 11am to 3pm.
Potters will exhibit their wares for the public to collect, purchase or simply admire.
The event is organised by Anna Clucas, one of the artists taking part.
She said products would range from functional to artistic ceramic ware, thrown and hand built. There will be Manx inspired works as well as Christmas and Halloween decorations.
A Christmas raffle will be held, with proceeds going to Isle Listen. They will be serving refreshments. Potters and ceramicists taking part in the fair are as follows: Faye Christian, Anna Clucas, Felicity Wood, Helen Almond and Susie Heckles, Vici Blackburn, Linda Quirk, Shareen Jewell, Carol Pooley, Shane Lucas, Marta Ludwig-Looney, Jill Holiday , Kathryn Cain, Natalie Norton, Jackie Van Toor, Colleen Corlett, Celine Appleyard, Natalie Wiseman and Nicky Dycher.
Organisers thanked the John Nicholson Foundation for their help which has secured the venue.
Last year’s event was attended by hundreds of Christmas shoppers.
