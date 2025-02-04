People travelling through the Isle of Man Airport are being given the opportunity to reflect on some very different journeys thanks to a new photographic exhibition.
The display, called In Exile, is hosted by the One World Centre (Isle of Man) and has been unveiled at Ronaldsway.
In Exile features a selection of thought-provoking photographs from independent photographer Vincent Tremeau, who has been chronicling the stories of refugees and displaced people for the past 10 years.
Focussing on voyages that generally people would rather not have made, Vincent’s photos give a glimpse into the lives of those affected by conflict and oppression around the world, as well as the uncertainty they have to deal with and the hope that their futures will be resolved.
Figures published by the United Nations in 2023 reveal 117.3 million people had been forcibly displaced over the last decade, including 43.4 million refugees and 68.3 million people internally displaced in their own countries.
For Vincent, the project is about a question of identity.
‘For many, exile is not a choice but a necessity - a consequence of crisis, conflict, or survival,’ he said.
‘Through my lens, I seek to understand this complex existence between identity and displacement. I strive to look for some answers through those forced to leave their homes, sharing their resilience, pain, and hope with the world.
‘Each photograph becomes a voice, a fragment of their journey, and a testament to their strength. My work is a search for answers, an attempt to bridge the gap between their – and our - stories and the broader human experience.’
The exhibition follows on from a hugely successful showing of Vincent’s other collection – One Day I Will - in 2024.
‘We were massively encouraged by the positive response to the last exhibition,’ says One World Coordinator Wendy Shimmin.
‘Vincent works with themes that are highly relevant to the issues the One World Centre seeks to raise on the island, so we are delighted to host another display from him.
‘For most of us here, travel is a choice we make, especially when and where we go to.
‘But for the millions of people around the world who are refugees or displaced, there is no such choice.
‘They leave their homes only to seek safety and sanctuary, too often finding themselves stuck in limbo in refugee camps, dependent on aid and with only dreams of experiencing a normal life.
‘It is hard for us to imagine the impact such events have on so many families and Vincent’s photographs bring home the reality of the situation but also the resilience of the people.’
Geoff Pugh, Interim Airport Director, added: ‘As the island’s gateway, Isle of Man Airport is proud to host the In Exile exhibition in partnership with the One World Centre.
‘Vincent Tremeau’s powerful photographs offer a poignant glimpse into the lives of those displaced by conflict, and how they strive to cope with the challenges they face. We hope passengers take a moment to reflect on these journeys and the shared humanity they represent.’
In Exile is on display in the atrium on the first floor of the airport and is expected to be on show until early March.