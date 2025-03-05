Teacher-turned-Glastonbury breakout star James B. Partridge is set to bring his ‘Primary School Assembly Bangers’ show to the Villa Marina this month.
What began as a few playful social media videos of James performing iconic school songs for his students quickly turned into a nationwide hit.
These videos tapped into nostalgic hearts across the UK and sparked the creation of Primary School Assembly Bangers.
Since early 2023, James has brought this live school-assembly experience to stages nationwide, with viral performances at Glastonbury Festival.
James’s journey has taken him from school classrooms to some of the UK’s biggest stages.
Highlights include performing with Gareth Malone’s Voices at the Royal Variety Show and providing vocals for artists like Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Electric Light Orchestra.
His media presence has also only grown, with appearances on BBC Breakfast, The One Show, CBBC Newsround, BBC Scotland, ITV’s This Morning, BBC Radio 2 with Jeremy Vine and Scott Mills, and Virgin Radio with Tom Allen.
Commenting on the upcoming show, a spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘Following two sell out shows in the Promenade Suite last year and a fantastic run of shows at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Primary School Bangers Live is graduating to the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall for a triumphant return in March.
‘Join James B. Partridge for an evening of pure nostalgia, stepping back in time for some joyous singalong tunes to take you back to your primary school days.
‘You won’t have to sit cross legged on the school hall floor, but you will be encouraged to sing along!
‘As well as the assembly bangers, there will be other musical surprises, throwback mashups and comic reflections on growing up in the 90s. Plus, there might be a few Manx songs in the mix that you’ll definitely know the words to.’
Tickets for the show at 3pm on Saturday, March 22 are still available and are priced from £20 to £22. They can be purchased by visiting https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/primary-school-assembly-bangers-live/
