The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the opening of applications for its 2026/27 Domestic Travel Grants programme, with £100,000 available to support Manx artists and creative practitioners.
The scheme is designed to assist residents of the Isle of Man, including artists, performers, musicians and groups, who wish to take part in events across the UK and Ireland. Eligible activities include performances, exhibitions, workshops, festivals and competitions.
Under the programme, individual applicants may apply for up to £350 for a single trip, while groups of two or more can receive up to £350 per person - subject to a maximum total award of £5,000.
Both individuals and groups (such as clubs, bands and dance companies) can apply, with each person or organisation being eligible for one grant per 12-month period.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and must be submitted online at least four weeks prior to the intended travel date.
Applicants are required to provide a creative CV, confirmation of participation in the event, evidence of costs, and a statement outlining how the opportunity will contribute to their development, as well as how the Council’s support will be acknowledged publicly.
The fund is limited to one approved trip per person within a 12-month period running from April 1 2026 to March 31 2027.
Group applications must be submitted as a single entry covering all participants, and individuals who have previously received funding must also submit an evaluation report before applying again.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Mrs Sarah Maltby MHK, said: ‘The Isle of Man has an extraordinarily talented arts community, and it is important to us that they have every chance to showcase and develop that talent on a wider stage.
‘With £100,000 available this year, we are committed to helping as many individuals and groups as possible make those journeys happen.’
Travel outside the UK and Ireland is not covered under this scheme and must be supported through the Council’s general grants programme. However, non-resident artists travelling to the Isle of Man may apply for equivalent support.
The Council has indicated that the fund is competitive and that the number of awards may be limited. Applications are subject to a minimum processing time of four working weeks, with payment issued approximately three weeks after the required funding documentation has been received.
The Isle of Man Arts Council was set up in 1965 to support the work of local amateurs and professionals in the island as well as visiting artists.
It funds many organisations and offers advice and information to hundreds of people every year, encouraging and enabling participation and development in all aspects of the arts.