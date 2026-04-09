Bereavement charity Cruse is inviting people to find out more about volunteering to support those dealing with loss.
The organisation will hold an information morning on Saturday, April 11 at its offices for anyone interested in becoming a bereavement volunteer.
The session will give potential volunteers the opportunity to learn more about the role and the training required.
Cruse is recruiting volunteers for its Bereavement Support Foundation Course, which begins in October 2026.
The course runs for around three months and takes place across seven full-day Saturday sessions, with the final training day scheduled for January 2027.
Those interested in volunteering can attend the information session to learn more before applying, although attending is not essential.