Marown Memorial Playing Fields brought festive cheer to the Millennium Hall on Sunday, raising an impressive £1,237 to support the upkeep of the much-loved facilities on Old Church Road.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, the event was moved to Sunday because of the disruption caused by Storm Darragh.
Thanks to the swift efforts of the organising committee, locals turned out in force to enjoy an array of seasonal treats while supporting a worthy cause.
Organisers expressed their heartfelt gratitude, saying: ‘What a wonderful time was had! Thank you to everyone who attended. We are extremely grateful for your generosity.’
The funds raised will go towards maintaining the playing fields, ensuring they continue to serve as a valuable resource for local sports clubs and community groups.
Managed by a dedicated team of volunteers, Marown Memorial Playing Fields rely on events like this to sustain their facilities.
Organisers added: ‘We wish everyone the best Christmas and thank you for your continued support.’
The success of the afternoon tea highlights once again the strong community spirit that keeps Marown thriving.