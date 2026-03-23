Two men are taking on a gruelling challenge to complete five ultra marathons in five days in memory of their cousin who died following a road traffic incident.
Shaun McEntee and Joshua Thomas will run the full length of the TT course – that’s 37.73 miles – every day between March 29 and April 2. A third man, Danny Roberts, is also hoping to take part depending on work commitments.
They have been inspired to take on the challenge to raise funds for the Great North Air Ambulance following the tragic loss of their cousin Jordan Thomas.
Jordan, 29, sustained fatal injuries following the incident on February 25, 2024, at Harbour Road in Onchan. He died a few days later in hospital.
Jordan’s sister Jade said: ‘This gruelling feat is not just about pushing their limits; it’s about making a difference like their cousin [Jordan] did.
‘His fundraising event would take place in Peel each year. He had a big following of TT supporters who returned yearly to him to have their bikes and helmets cleaned in a show of steam.
‘He had help from the girls at his mum and sister’s dance studio Savina’s Secret.
‘It would take place amid the great stunt shows featuring the Monster Smoke cars, The Purple Helmets, a music stage and displays of classic bikes and cars, along with a marketplace for local traders.’
Jordan was airlifted from Noble’s Hospital to Aintree and the Walton Centre in Liverpool following the incident. While he was taken by the Coastguard helicopter, the family say they now have a new-found respect for air ambulance services and have chosen the Great North Air Ambulance, which is a charity.
Jade said: ‘We hope to raise money to help keep this vital emergency service available.
‘The service operates alongside the island’s existing air ambulance service. That service is funded, while the Great North Air Ambulance relies on donations.
‘It isn’t a choice who saves you in a medical crisis, it’s availability. We want to help ensure that everyone has the greatest and equal chance of survival.’
Jordan survived for several days before succumbing to his injuries.
Jade said: ‘Jordan fought for his life for seven days when it was believed he wouldn’t make another.
‘Doctors said Jordan was a miracle and he showed specialists that sometimes love and hope can be the strength in the room.
‘Unfortunately Jordan died from his injuries a week later. We will forever be grateful for that last week and for being able to say goodbye.
‘Not everyone is as lucky as us so please help save the air ambulance.’
Jackson Paul was charged with causing death by dangerous driving following Jordan’s death. Mr Paul was later convicted after a trial and sentenced to four years in jail, but his conviction was later quashed. A retrial is due to take place in September.