Residents across the village and parish Onchan are being invited to open up their gardens to the public.
Popular community event Onchan Secret Gardens returns on Saturday June 13 and Sunday June 14 this year.
The inaugural event in 2024 saw hundreds of people taking the opportunity to explore the 12 very different gardens during a weekend of perfect weather.
Among the gardens that were opened to the public were those at Government House.
The event raised an impressive £4,330 for two fantastic island charities, Sight Matters and Live at Home.
Following the success of 2024’s Secret Gardens, organisers are now inviting new and returning gardens to take part this year.
Funds raised in 2026 will support Sight Matters and Housing Matters.
Anyone interested in opening their garden, or who knows a friend or family member in Onchan who may wish to take part, is encouraged to get in touch to find out more.
Organiser Rob Callister MHK said: ‘Onchan Secret Gardens 2026 promises to be another fantastic community event, celebrating local gardens while supporting two important charities.’
If you are an Onchan resident and have a garden of any size - be it private, local authority, a business, or a school - you’re invited to get involved.
The aim is to have around 12 to 25 gardens open to the public over the weekend.
Visiting hours will once again be from 11am to 4pm, allowing ample opportunity for visitors to explore each garden.
All gardens will be covered by indemnity insurance for the event.
Entry ticket to the gardens will again be via sale of the Onchan Secret Garden brochure.
If you are interested in participating, please contact Mr Callister on 457511, or via email at [email protected] for an informal discussion or to obtain further details about the event.