The event takes place on bank holiday Monday (August 28) and is more than just duck races. There will also be duck games, a duck treasure hunt and refreshments, all down the glen from near the lower picnic site.
Open duck races will take place at 2.15pm and 3.25pm.
And there is a corporate race at 2.45pm which will see businesses go beak to beak.
Participants can enter their own trained rubber or plastic duck into the races.
They can be decorated or plain but not powered.
You can collect your duck after the racing.
If you need a duck to race, specially-bred plastic racing ducks can be hired on the day.
The race entrance fee is only £2 which covers both open races. And it’s half price if you bring your own duck.
Off road car parking will be available, just follow the signs.
The festival, now in its eighth year, runs from 1pm to 4pm. The event raises money for community initiatives supported by the Glen Maye Revival Group and for Glen Maye’s Community Centre.