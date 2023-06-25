Four years of excavations at Berk Farm, near Kirk Michael, led to the discovery of a Bronze Age jet necklace and bracelet.
Dr Rachel Crellin, associate professor of archaeology at the University of Leicester and co-director of the Round Mounds of the Isle of Man project, will give a talk about the excavations and discovery of the 4,000-year-old jewellery at a lecture taking place on Saturday.
The complete necklace and matching bracelet - made up of a total of 122 jet beads - are among the most recent objects to be declared treasure in the island.
Over the course of four years and 14 weeks of excavation, a team of volunteers and students revealed 13 burials at Berk Farm which included the necklace which changed our understanding of Bronze Age burial practices on the island.
Only around 90 examples of similar necklaces and bracelets have been found in the British Isles, and none in the Isle of Man.
Relatively few complete examples, and still fewer “sets” of necklace plus bracelet have ever been found, making the Berk Farm Jet Necklace a real gem.
Manx National Heritage curator for archaeology Dr Allison Fox said: ‘This really is an astonishing find.
‘These are the very personal belongings of someone who was buried 4,000 years ago.’
Andy Johnson, field archeologist and inspector of ancient monuments for MNH, has said the beads which make up the pieces were of high quality and ‘very difficult’ to create due to the delicate nature of jet as a material.
He said the nature of the grave site and the inclusion of such quality objects mean it is likely the burial was of someone of significance.
Some of the beads are now displayed at the Manx Museum, in Douglas.
The lecture takes place at the Manx Museum in Douglas on Saturday.
Doors open at 1.30pm for 2.30pm start.
Tickets cost £10.