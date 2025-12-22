The high court has ruled that the Coroner can forcibly enter a property in Kirk Michael to take vacant possession and sell it over non-payment of a bank loan.
Richard and Maureen Wilmot took out an interest-only mortgage with Lloyds in February 2023 to buy Langdale on Ballaleigh Road - but only made two repayments.
Lloyds obtained judgment and execution in the sum of £622,581 in January this year.
The couple applied to have this struck out, saying they would pay the mortgage arrears from the sale of two smaller UK properties.
But in a judgment, Acting Deemster Will rejected this, ruling the factors in favour of granting the enforcement order far outweighed those against, including their age. He gave the Wilmots until 12pm on February 27 to vacate the premises.