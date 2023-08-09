Enjoy listening to live music from the scenic concert venue of Sea Lion Rocks.
The annual Cliff Top Concert takes place at the end of the line of the Groudle Glen Railway this Sunday (August 13), from 11am to 4.30pm.
Railway chairman Trevor Nall said: ‘It’s wonderful to once again welcome so many talented musicians to the railway at Groudle to perform these concerts in such a unique environment.
‘The concerts are free to attend for the public and we challenge anyone to find a more scenic concert venue to enjoy some of the best that Manx music has to offer.’
Matt Creer, a regular performer at the Cliff Top Concert, will be the first to take to the outdoor stage next to the tearoom at 11am.
He will be followed by Mine’s A Shanty at midday.
Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums will play from 1pm, followed by Rushen Silver Band at 2pm and The Sheninigans Banned at 3pm.
David Cowell of Mine’s A Shanty told Island Life: ‘This is the second year that Mine’s a Shanty have performed at the annual Groudle Cliff Top Concert and we’re really looking forward to being there again – it’s a great opportunity to perform outdoors in such an inspiring venue looking out to the sea.
‘We’re hoping to share some of the more recent additions to our repertoire of unaccompanied shanties and songs with a nautical flavour, as well as some old favourites.’
In previous years hundreds of passengers have travelled to Sea Lion Rocks to watch the all-day concert.
Groudle Glen Railway enjoyed their busiest standard day in memory during the recent Isle of Man Transport Festival.