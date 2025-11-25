A clear winter sky set the stage for an evening of wonder and empowerment as members of the Level Up Club gathered at the Isle of Man Astronomical Society Observatory for their latest event, ‘Reach for the Stars’.
Blending learning, community, and celestial exploration, the night offered attendees a rare chance to connect not only with each other, but with the vastness of the Manx night sky.
Level Up Club, a rapidly growing community for women in their 20s and 30s, has built its reputation on hosting creative, confidence-boosting events that encourage women to try new things and step outside their comfort zones.
With a focus on inspiration and personal growth, the group has become a vibrant space for women seeking both social connection and meaningful experiences.
The ‘Reach for the Stars’ event embodied that mission.
Attendees were guided through the night sky by members of the Isle of Man Astronomical Society alongside Howard Parkin of AstroManx, who shared stories of constellations, deep-sky phenomena, and the recent northern lights displays that have captivated residents across the island.
For many, it was a first opportunity to see the cosmos through the society’s powerful telescopes, offering a sense of scale and awe that grounded the evening’s theme.
But the night’s biggest surprise came not from the stars above, but from hundreds of miles beyond them.
A special video message from NASA astronaut Nicole Stott who is married to Manxman Chris Stott.
With 27 years at NASA and experience living aboard the International Space Station, Stott spoke directly to the women of Level Up Club about the importance of nurturing creativity, curiosity, and courage in their everyday lives.
‘Floating above our beautiful planet, I realised how important it is to make time for creativity, even in the most high-tech, high-pressure environments. Creativity isn’t just about art; it’s about curiosity, perspective, and finding calm in the chaos.’
Her closing words left a particular impact on the room: ‘If there’s one thing I’ve learned from seeing our planet from space, it’s this: we’re all crewmates here on Earth, not passengers. And when we look after each other, we have the power to create a future that’s every bit as beautiful as the world looks from orbit.’
For Level Up Club founder Ealish Corlett, Stott’s message perfectly captured the heart of the event - and the broader vision of the organisation.
‘Our goal has always been to create events that feel fun and sociable, but also meaningful. We want women to walk away with new ideas, new connections, and a little more confidence than they walked in with. Hearing Nicole speak about creativity, curiosity, and supporting one another felt like the perfect affirmation of why Level Up exists.’
Alongside the talks and telescope demonstrations, the evening maintained a warm, welcoming atmosphere that encouraged conversation and reflection. Many attendees described it as one of the club’s most inspiring gatherings to date, combining hands-on learning with a sense of shared empowerment.
With interest growing and membership rising, Level Up Club is preparing an expanded programme of creative, confidence-building events for 2026 as its community continues to flourish.