The organisers of the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering have said that there is a ‘real buzz’ around this year’s week-long festival.
The Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering will be held from Monday, July 22 to Sunday, July 28 and will kick off with an opening night gig by trail-blazing Scottish/Manx band HEISK, featuring the island’s Isla Callister, as well as dazzling tunes from Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle.
A spokesperson from the festival said: ‘We're also welcoming talented artists from Ireland, Cornwall and Brittany this year who bring a huge variety of talent.
‘They'll be performing at various concerts and ceilis as well as sessions in places like Noa Market Hall, The Whitehouse, Miller's T'Ale and Black Dog Oven. Free outdoor displays and workshops will take place at the House of Manannan each lunchtime from Tuesday to Friday too.
‘Our hugely popular song night returns to the Peel Masonic on Tuesday July 23, followed by a celebratory ceili for Arthur Caley (the Manx Giant's) 200th birthday on the Wednesday.
‘Thursday night brings something new this year – featuring performances from around the Celtic world, we'll take the audience on a magical trip through the Celtic year. One not to be missed, featuring award winning Manx Dance group, Skeddan Jiarg and the haunting vocals of Ruth Keggin.’
This year’s ‘Mega Manx Ceili’ will now be held in the newly refurbished Douglas Cathedral on Friday, July 26, sponsored by the Fynoderee Distillery.
The activities will then return to the Cathedral and the Corrin Hall for the ‘Saturday Gathering’ taking place throughout the day on July 27.
The festival draws to a close on July 27, with a highly anticipated show from Scottish fiddle legend Duncan Chisholm.
The spokesperson added: ‘Duncan will be joined by Ross Ainslie and Hamish Napier, who are much loved performers in their own right.
‘We also have something a little bit special to open our final show. Popular local musician and teacher, Katie Lawrence, has written over two hundred tunes, and has put some of them together to launch a “tune book”.
‘Katie and her tunes will open the final show of the festival, joined on stage by friends and pupils for the performance.’
Audiences throughout the week will also enjoy Irish music and dance from The Len Collective and Céilí le Chéile, plus poetry and film, an artisan craft fair, sessions, displays and workshops, and ceili dancing from the Celtic nations.
Yn Chruinnaght committee member Chloe Woolley commented: ‘This Celtic Gathering has always been an important focus of the year for Manx musicians, singers and dancers who come together to share new material, perform in different places for new and familiar audiences, pass on traditions to the next generation, and celebrate all things Manx alongside their Celtic cousins.’
Kirsty Lawrence, another committee member, added: ‘Tickets are selling fast and there’s a real buzz about the festival this year!’
Programmes for the festival are now available all around the island, with tickets for sale online and in Celtic Gold and Mannin Music in Peel.