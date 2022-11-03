Really Big Manx Sing is back for a second year
The first Really Big Sing
The Really Big Manx Sing is returning following the success of the inaugural event last year.
Isle of Man Choral Society Events is inviting singers from across the island to take part in the choral workshop, which will be led by conductor, musical director and adjudicator Steven Roberts.
The chosen work is Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace.
Singers will rehearse the work during the day ahead of an informal evening performance.
The workshop and concert take place at Trinity Methodist Church, in Douglas, on Saturday, November 26.
Musical director Mandy Griffin said: ‘Steven adjudicated at the Manx Music Festival this year and was hugely popular with both audiences and competitors alike.
‘We were thrilled that he was able to find time in his diary to come back to the island to work with singers on this event.
‘His blend of enthusiasm and expertise will ensure that everyone taking part in the day will come away feeling inspired and uplifted.’
Describing The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, she said: ‘This work is in turn exciting, moving, beautiful and, ultimately, filled with hope.
‘Many people will be familiar with this famous work, perhaps in particular the beautiful Benedictus which is often featured on Classic FM.
‘It is a wonderful sing and accessible for all who wish to come and join for the day.’
Returning to the island to play the cello solo in this for the performance, is Samuel Hills-Field, who is in his second year at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.
Registration will take place at 9.30am on Saturday, November 26 and the workshop will start at 10am.
It’s open to all singers. They don’t need to have sung the work before but the ability to follow a musical score will make things easier.
Singers will be working hard throughout the day but there will be breaks, including for lunch and tea.
The informal evening performance of the work will take place at 7pm that evening, which members of the public are welcome to attend.
The cost of the workshop is £10 and music will be provided for those who do not have a score.
The event follows on from the success of last year’s first Really Big Manx Sing, where Handel’s Messiah was sung at Trinity Church.
It came about as Isle of Man Choral Events were keen to promote choral events other than their annual concert at the Villa Marina.
Isle of Man Choral Events thanked the Isle of Man Arts Council for its support.
