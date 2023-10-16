Singers are invited to join a full-day choral workshop led by renowned conductor, musical director and adjudicator Steven Roberts.
Isle of Man Choral Society Events is holding its third Really Big Manx Sing (RBMS) at Trinity Church, in Douglas, on Saturday next week (October 28).
Singers will be taken through two pieces, Faure’s Requiem and excerpts from Vivaldi’s Gloria before performing them in a concert open to members of the public at 7pm.
Registration is from 9.30am. There will be breaks for refreshments, lunch and tea,
The afternoon session is from 2pm.
Graham Kirkland will accompany the choir on piano. Soloist is Jess Quigley.
Singers who can’t make the whole day are very welcome to attend when they can.
Steven, pictured, said: ‘I am very much looking forward to being back with the IOMCS team to enjoy another fabulous day of singing and exploring the contrasting music of Faure and Vivaldi.’
IOMCS musical director Mandy Griffin said: ‘Singers - cancel all plans and come to the RBMS - you won’t regret it. Steven really is that good!’
Last year, Steven came over to lead the second RBMS, which culminated in a performance of The Armed Man by Karl Jenkins.
The workshop is £10. There is no need to book.
Scores will be available but singers may have their own (Faure - Novello; Gloria - Oxford).