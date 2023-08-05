Reef frontman Gary Stringer is the next artist lined up to perform an acoustic show at The Colby Glen.
Gary is being brought over for two intimate gigs in September by But First...Promotions, which was set up in 2018 by husband and wife team Rob and Pam Cope.
Best known for their platinum selling single ‘Place Your Hands’ from the 1997 album Glow, the indie band are currently touring the UK and will be playing the main stage at Carfest over the August bank holiday weekend.
Gary will be performing an acoustic set for two nights on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23.
Rob explained that he and Pam bring legends of the UK indie and rock music scene to their local pub, The Colby Glen.
The events are run on a not for profit basis ‘just for the love of music’ and island artists are always used as the support slot.
‘These are seated intimate acoustic shows for around 65 people per night, where the music can be listened to, appreciated and enjoyed,’ he said.
‘The artists love coming to the Isle of Man for these gigs, and are always happy to stay after their performance to chat with the audience, sign merchandise or pose for photographs.’
Already this year Rob and Pam and welcomed back returning artists Chris Helme (The Seahorses), Ben Ottewell (Gomez) and Mark Morriss (The Bluetones).
They will be announcing their second new artist of the year over the August bank holiday weekend.
The flamboyant Britpop raconteur will perform for two nights at The Colby Glen on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.
But First are also hoping to squeeze in one or two more surprises before the end of the year so keep an eye out on their social media pages.
Artists they have brought over previously include Nigel Clark (Dodgy), Tom Hingley (Inspiral Carpets), Tony Wright (Terrorvision), Romeo Stodart (The Magic Numbers), Andy Bennett (Ocean Colour Scene), Ian Prowse (Amsterdam & Pele) and Mike Wilton (The Standard Lamps).
There are very limited tickets available for the Gary Stringer concerts.
Tickets cost £27.50 and are available by emailing [email protected] or messaging themon Facebook, Instagram or X (previously Twitter).