Chris McCausland’s show ‘Yonks’ at the Gaiety Theatre was a perfect concoction of random and hilarious anecdotes.
The blind comedian sold out his show on both Friday and Saturday night, and audiences were treated to stories about chaos at nativity plays, the potential concept of ‘mind control televisions’ and... a prostate examination.
Going into Friday night’s show, I knew next to nothing about him.
I’d heard he was the blind comedian who had won ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ at the end of last year, but knew nothing about his comedic style or what the show would entail.
As we were soon told, the show was called ‘Yonks’ because Chris was told to come up with a name for his show and had no idea what to name it.
The name meant nothing to him, and the word ‘Yonks’ was entirely random. I found that very amusing in itself.
Chris was supported by fellow comedian Jon Long, who began the show with some musical comedy playing his guitar.
He sang a song about two brothers, who sneaked out to the park late at night under their mothers’ nose and were then abducted.
With all of the audience led to believe that these were human boys, the song ended with the revelation that they were actually French Bulldogs.
The revelation led to plenty of laughs, with Jon seemingly relieved, saying: ‘That’s always a risky one!’
After further funny stories about his rough northern wife, it was then time for Mr McCausland himself.
Opening his segment, Chris talked about his CBeebies show ‘Me Too’ and his disdain for Google search engines leading people to believe that he was associated with the #MeToo movement.
A number of quips about his blindness were incorporated into the show, which included the onstage table next to him being wobbly and Chris saying: ‘They’ve thought to themselves “he’s blind, so how can we increase the jeopardy”. They’ve shaved a bit off one of the table legs!’
Recounting memorable past experiences, he also described his time as an entertainer on one of the buses being used to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in 2022.
He said: ‘I was as surprised as you probably are that I was invited along. They must have worried that they didn’t have enough disabled people involved and wanted one that could actually walk up the stairs.’
Rounding out the show, Chris spoke about the unpleasantness of a prostate examination with succinct detail, leading on to another examination in which the doctor did not realise he was blind.
‘He had his hand in a certain place and position, and must’ve been looking at me,’ Chris said as the Gaiety erupted into laughter.
‘I would’ve also been looking at him, and I’ve always wondered what he was thinking in that moment.’
The show was right up my street, simply due to how unfiltered he was and the random nature of his stories.
There was no method or structure, and it was like a general chit-chat in your local pub. He simply wanted to make us laugh.