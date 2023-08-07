It’s a resounding 'Hell yeah' from me to Taylorian Productions for their thoroughly entertaining and well polished performance of Kinky Boots.
The musical, which is being performed at the Gaiety to an island audience for the first time, tells the story of Charlie Price, who has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy.
Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos.
Nicholas McLean, who joined the cast straight from appearing in the West End production of Wicked, bubbles with energy and charisma as drag queen and kinky boot designer Lola.
A great voice, warm character and, of course, great boots.
Lola has some of the best lines in the show.
Looking thoroughly disgusted holding up a burgundy prototype - in sharp contrast to the asked for bright red - Lola says: ‘Please tell me I’ve not inspired something burgundy!’
Charlie is played by Kaysee Craine, whose voice sounds incredible in his big soliloquies.
Victoria Wylde has such a stage presence as feisty factory worker Lauren, and the audience were right behind her as her crush on Charlie plays out.
And Kate Stobart captures well the urge to break free from Northampton for London as Charlie’s fiancée and businesswoman Nicola.
The talented boys who play young Charlie and Lola - Diarmuid Molloy and Eben Kilgallon - are an absolute delight to watch and are clearly loving their time on the stage.
The factory workers add real depth to the storyline. They include hypermasculine Don (David Lyons) and the irrepressible Gloria (Mandy Griffin).
And that’s not to forget Lola’s Angels - it’s seriously impressive how they pull off their dance moves in their towering stilettos.
The whole production, from the nine-strong orchestra to the deceptively simple set, shines.
Big themes of acceptance and diversity underpin the story and it feels like a very timely production.
So when the cast, all in over the knee boots, come together at the end to hit the Milan catwalk, it’s a really uplifting moment.
It brought the appreciative audience at Saturday evening’s performance to their feet, with many whoops thrown in too.
• Performances continue until Saturday, which also has a matinee.
Tickets start at £20 and are available online at www.villagaiety.com, from the box office on 600555 or call into the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.